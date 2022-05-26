0
LIVESTREAMING: Parliament sitting

Thu, 26 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Members of Parliament return to the House to continue their work on bills and other documents before it.

Today's sitting will be the third after the second session of the 8th Parliament resumed on May 24.

The meeting will run till early August before Parliament goes on another recess. Traditionally, the second meeting is the time for the consideration of government programmes and bills.

Some of the bills to be considered include Exemptions Bill 2022 (Ministry of Finance), Ghana Hydrological Authority Bill 2022, Ghana Standards Authority Bill 2022, Affirmative Bill, and Rent Bill among others.

