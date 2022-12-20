LIVESTREAMING: Parliament sitting on Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Members of Parliament return to the House to continue their work on bills and other documents before it.

Today's sitting will be the 35th sitting of the 3rd meeting of the 2nd session of the 8th Parliament.



Members of the House are expected to continue the approval of budgetary allocations to various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs). The House is also likely to talk about the news of the government deferring some of the country's external debts. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's recent statement about Ghana's neighbour, Burkina Faso, hiring mercenaries is also expected to feature.



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is expected to preside over the proceedings of the House.

IB/BOG