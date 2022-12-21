LIVESTREAMING: Parliament to approve Appropriation bill for 2023 budget

Wed, 21 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Members of Parliament return to the House to continue their work on bills and other documents before it.
Today's sitting will be the 36th sitting of the 3rd meeting of the 2nd session of the 8th Parliament.
Members of the House are expected to continue the approval of budgetary allocations to various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs). The House is also to debate and approve the Appropriation bill for the 2023 Budget and Economic Statement.
The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is expected to preside over the proceedings of the House.
Watch the Livestream of the proceeding below:
IB/BOG
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Political ‘foes’ turned friends: Fifi Kwetey recounts grilling 2009 vetting that lasted 7 hours
- Don’t toy with Ghana’s security – Parliament warns Ofori-Atta
- LIVESTREAMED: Parliament debates budgetary allocations to ministries
- Asiedu Nketiah must resign from parliamentary service board – NMC chairman suggests
- Sekondi MP celebrates parliament's feat as best Open Parliament in Africa
- Read all related articles