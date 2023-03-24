8
LIVESTREAMING: Parliament to vote on Akufo-Addo's Supreme Court, ministerial nominees

Fri, 24 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Parliament has commenced the debate on the report of the Appointments Committee on the remaining two supreme court justices' nominees appointed by Akufo-Addo.

Out of the four that were appointed, two of them were approved, leaving George Kingsley Koomson, Justice of the Court of Appeal, and Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu, Justice of the High Court.

The house is considering the report to approve the justices.

Watch the livestream below

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
