LIVESTREAMING: President Akufo-Addo arrives for NPP executives conference

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is electing its national executives for the next four years.

The National Delegate Conference which began on Friday, July 15, is set to end on Sunday, July 17, 2022.



Delegates of the party massed up at the venue of the election, the Accra Sports Stadium, waiting to vote for persons they want to lead the party to ‘Break the Eight’ in the 2024 presidential election.



In all, 46 candidates are contesting for ten national executive positions of the NPP.



The executive positions in the party include the National Chairperson, National Vice Chairperson, General Secretary, National Organiser, Women’s Organiser, Youth Organiser and National Nasara Coordinator.



Some 6,000 delegates will be voting in the election, including selected party members from all the 16 regions in Ghana plus some members from the diaspora branches of the NPP.

IB/BOG