LIVESTREAMING: President Akufo-Addo meets with presidential press corps

Mon, 30 Aug 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will at 5:00 pm today August 30, 2021 interact with journalists who form part of the presidential press corps.
The engagement will take place at the seat of the presidency-Jubilee House and will seek to address some pertinent issues on the minds of journalists and Ghanaians.
The President will in turn respond to questions posed by journalists. Some key issues with regards to governance, the COVID-19 fight, the economy among others are expected to be addressed.
Watch a stream of the press encounter below:
