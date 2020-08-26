LIVESTREAMING: Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang visits Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

General News Wed, 26 Aug 2020
Click for Market Deals →
The running mate of the opposition National Democratic Congress Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang pays a visit to Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.
The running mate of the opposition National Democratic Congress Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang pays a visit to Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
Related Articles:
- I’m not fed by any political party to endorse them - Christina Awuni
- Bawumia 'admits' to errors at results fair but dares NDC to provide counter data on website
- My government will develop a homegrown policy - Osofo Kyiriabosom
- Election 2020: We're not in a ‘comfortable lead’ like the NDC – Dr Bawumia
- NPP manifesto: Concentrating on Airport means there's nothing else to talk about - Bawumia tells critics
- Read all related articles