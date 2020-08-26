General News

LIVESTREAMING: Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang visits Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

The running mate of the opposition National Democratic Congress Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang pays a visit to Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

