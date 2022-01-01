LIVESTREAMING: Prophet Nigel Gaisie releases 2022 prophecies

Sat, 1 Jan 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie is leading his church in a crossover service to enter 2022.
The church leader ahead of the watchnight service had promised to release prophecies concerning events of the coming year.
The Ghana Police Service ahead of this years’ service has asked pastors and prophets to be circumspect in their prophecies.
According to the police, it will prosecute anyone who issues a prophecy that will cause fear and panic.
watch Prophet Nigel Gaisie’s Night of salvation and Prophecies crossover service below:
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles:
- 'Which part of our Criminal Code bars prophecy?' – Sam George questions IGP
- You will end up fighting God if you are not careful – IGP warned
- LIVESTREAMING: Prophetic Watch Night with Rev. Owusu-Bempah
- Five Men of God whose prophetic style could be affected by Police statement
- I’ll beat any prophet who spits out doom prophecies about me – Kumawood actor
- Read all related articles