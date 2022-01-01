20
LIVESTREAMING: Prophet Nigel Gaisie releases 2022 prophecies

Prophet Nigel Gaisie Night Of Salvation And Prophecies Crossover Service Prophet Nigel Gaisie’s Night of salvation and Prophecies crossover service

Sat, 1 Jan 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie is leading his church in a crossover service to enter 2022.

The church leader ahead of the watchnight service had promised to release prophecies concerning events of the coming year.

The Ghana Police Service ahead of this years’ service has asked pastors and prophets to be circumspect in their prophecies.

According to the police, it will prosecute anyone who issues a prophecy that will cause fear and panic.

watch Prophet Nigel Gaisie’s Night of salvation and Prophecies crossover service below:

