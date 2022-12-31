LIVESTREAMING: RoyalHouse Chapel Int. 31st December Prophetic Watchnight

As the entire world awaits the dawn of the New Year, 2023, several Ghanaians will be making their way to church as they worship and pray into the coming year.

This tradition, which has become a national one, is also taking place at the Royalhouse Chapel International. Dubbed the 31st December Prophetic Watchnight service with the Apostle General, Sam Korankye-Ankrah, the live service will be held from the church's Oil Dome, situated at the Obetsebi Interchange, Accra.



Join thousands of believers as they pray and petition the altar to go ahead of the nation in the year 2023.



You are watching the victorious entry into the year 2023 by Royalhouse Chapel International led by Apostle General Rev Sam Korankye Ankrah.



