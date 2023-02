Cecilia Abena Dapaah of sanitation and Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum of education ministries

The Public Accounts Committee of Parliament has resumed sitting on Thursday, February 2, 2023.

The Ministry of Sanitation takes its stand to respond to questions that will be posed to them over their expenditure, activities and projects in the last year.



Following right after this will be the Ministry of Education.



Watch the livestream below:





AE