0
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMING: Speaker's maiden seminal lecture series

Video Archive
Tue, 31 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Parliament of Ghana, under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Alban S.K Bagbin, is currently holding host the maiden edition of the Speaker's Seminal Lecture. It is under the theme "Parliament, its business and the Supreme Court in perspective".

The Lecture seeks to stimulate public debate on the concept of separation of

powers in the light of the Supreme Court decision in the Justice Abdulai V Attorney General case, and the applicability of the political question doctrine in Ghana's jurisprudence.

The keynote address will be delivered by Professor Ernest Kofi Abotsi, Dean of

the Faculty of Law, University of Professional Studies Accra.

The discussants are Thaddeus Sory Esq, a private legal practitioner and Managing Partner, Sory @ Law; Dr. Emmanuel Akwetey, a governance expert and Executive Director of Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG), and Clara Beri Kassa-Tee, Private Legal Practitioner and Head of Chambers, Kasser Law Firm and lecturer at the University of Ghana Law School.

Below is the livestream:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Odartey Lamptey weeps as he talks about his new wife on live TV
People without job history joined NDC and amassed wealth – Freddie Blay
‘This country needs a Messiah’ – Lawyer Badombie’s last Facebook post
Over 400 acres of military and state lands released to Otumfuo
Borussia Dortmund celebrates Akrobeto
Brother of murdered lawyer gives full details
I lost after paying GH¢1,000 to each delegate – Asare Bediako
Agyapong once spoke about govt officials who own state lands
Meet the 15 NPP Chairmen elected in the regions
Cabinet rejects price-control mechanism - Gabby hints