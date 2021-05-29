LIVESTREAMING: Special Congregation in honour of President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Council of the University of Cape Coast is conferring a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Educational Leadership (Honoris Causa) on Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana.

This is in recognition of the president's leadership and support for the educational sector in Ghana, authorities have said.



The ceremony is being held at the New Examination Centre (NEC) of the institution.



Sir Dr. Sam Esson Jonah, Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast and Prof. Johnson Nyarko Boampong, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast are expected to deliver speeches on this occasion.

Watch the event below.



