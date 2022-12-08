0
LIVESTREAMING: Stakeholder engagement on Ghana's child marriage response system

AfricaEduWatch Stream The event is happening now

Thu, 8 Dec 2022 Source: Africa Education Watch

Eduwatch is collaborating with the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) and its agencies to strengthen Ghana's child marriage response system, under phase 3 of the Securing the Educational Rights of Vulnerable Students in the COVID-19 era (SERVE III) project with support from STAR Ghana Foundation, and funding from the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

As part of the implementation process, Eduwatch conducted a scoping study into the existing child marriage response system to identify the strengths and challenges, while making recommendations to improving system effectiveness.

A convening is being held NOW to disseminate the report of the study.

Watch the stream below:

