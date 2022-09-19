1
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMING: State funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Video Archive
Mon, 19 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The last moments of the royal funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is upon us.

The Queen, who died on September 8, 2022, has been lying in state at Westminster Hall since Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

Later this morning, her coffin will be transported to the Westminster Abbey, where her final funeral rites will be held in front of an expected crowd of about 2,000 persons.

Dozens of heads of state and dignitaries have travelled from all over the world to London for the funeral.

After the service, the Queen will be taken in a procession to Windsor Castle. Her interment will take place at the St. George’s Chapel inside Windsor Castle after a committal service.

The late Queen died at the age of 96, having ascended the British throne some 70 years ago.

Watch the Queen’s funeral rites below:









GA/SEA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Presidential staffer defends Togbe Afede troll despite backlash
How Akufo-Addo announced attendance to Queen’s funeral
Ken Agyapong halted exposé on churches for political reasons - Kwaku Annan
Watch Ghanaian chiefs happily gifting gold to Queen Elizabeth II in 1961
Richie reveals the main reason why Asem parted left Lynx Entertainment
NIA boss laments high level of corruption
Evra incurs wrath of fans after describing Arsenal as babies among big teams
Evra incurs wrath of fans after describing Arsenal as babies among big teams
Where is Aisha Huang's first Ghanaian husband, Anthony Fabian? - Okudzeto
Hearts of Oak 'sad' they can't support Kotoko on Sunday against RC Kadiogo
Related Articles: