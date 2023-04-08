1
LIVESTREAMING: The Token Tabernacle

Sat, 8 Apr 2023 Source: The Token Tabernacle

The Token Tabernacle will be discussing a topic of salvational importance from its auditorium in Tema, today, April 8, 2023.

The service will answer the most pressing concerns to believers and people seeking answer, which is - "How can one ensure they do not deny Christ as they did during the Easter town hall of the Jews in Matthew 27?"

Watch the livestream of the event dubbed, the Easter Town Hall for the Gentiles below:

