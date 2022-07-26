2
LIVESTREAMING: Tsatsu Tsikata speaks at Atta Mills Memorial Lecture

Tue, 26 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A commemorative lecture to mark the 10th year since the passing of the late former president of Ghana, Prof. John Evans Atta Mills, is being held in Accra.

The John Atta Mills 10th Anniversary Commemorative Lecture is being held at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC).

It is on the theme, "The Man John Evans Atta Mills, 10 years On."

John Evans Atta Mills is Ghana’s only sitting president to have died in office.

He died on July 24, 2012.

Watch the livestream below:



