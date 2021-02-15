LIVESTREAMING: Vetting of Local govt minister-designate Dan Botwe

Mon, 15 Feb 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Minister-designate for Local Government, Decentralisation & Rural Development is taking his turn on the Appointments Committee of Parliament as the 8th nominee to be vetted.
Mr Daniel Kwaku Botwe has been nominated to take over from Alima Mahama, former Minister of same portfolio.
He is expected to give answers to policy developments and how he will revamp the sector.
Mr Dan Botwe, a Member of Parliament for Okere is a former New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary as well as the former minister of scrapped Ministry of Regional Reorganization and Development.
