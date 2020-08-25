General News

LIVESTREAMING: Vice President Bawumia speaks on Peace FM's Kokrokoo show

The Vice President, Dr Bawumia grants an interview on Accra-based radio station Peace FM.

Dr Bawumia is expected to answer questions on the 2020 manifesto of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) which was launched over the weekend in Cape Coast.



The NPP has, among others, promised to build a harbour and ultra-modern airport in Cape Coast, set up large recording studios in Accra, Kumasi, Tamale and Takoradi.



The manifesto has since been criticised by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), describing it as deceptive, disappointing and disrespectful.



Some experts have also been scrutinising some of the items documented in the manifesto, particularly the proposed Cape Coast airport.

For instance, Dr Yakubu Akparibo, an aviation expert, has said the planned construction of an airport in the Central Region is not viable due to a plethora of reasons.



Join the feed below as Dr. Bawumia offers some explanations to the public:





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.