LIVESTREAMING: Watch GhanaWeb TV's compelling content

It's almost the end of the working week and GhanaWeb TV will be bringing its viewers a line-up of compelling programmes and national events.

For today’s itinerary, a range of exciting programmes such as Friday's Debate, a Sports Check interview with Ghanaian Boxer Joseph 'King Kong' Agbeko, People & Places and more will air on GhanaWeb TV.



These events and many more will be streamed live on GhanaWeb TV on Youtube: GhanaWebTV.



Stay tuned.

Watch the feed below:



