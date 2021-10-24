LIVESTREAMING: Wydad Athletic vs Hearts of Oak (CAF Champions League)

Hearts of Oak is playing Morocco's Wydad Athletico Club

Watch live the actions as Accra Hearts of Oak take on Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco for the second leg of their CAF Champions League play-offs.

The Phobians won the first leg courtesy a second half strike bu Ike Mensah at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Wydad head into this game without seven of their first team players which is good news for Hearts of Oak



The Phobians on the other hand have a full team with neither of their players testing positive for the coronavirus.

Coach Samuel Boadu’s side need to avoid a defeat to head into the next round of the qualifiers.



Watch the game here



