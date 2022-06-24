LPG National Organizer resigns over party leader's support for LGBTQ+

Fri, 24 Jun 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com
The National Organizer of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Yaw Asani Tanoh has parted ways with his party over the leader, Kofi Akpaloo's alleged stand on LGBTQ+
According to him, he is now a political activist.
Founder and Leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo reportedly made some claims; fighting for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community.
Listen to what Kofi Akpaloo said:
