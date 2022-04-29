LPG content successfully transferred from tanker that crushed on N1 – Police

The rolled-over gas truck on the N1

Police say tanker that blocked sections of N1 has been moved

Police commend GFS for averting an explosion on N1



4 accidents recorded on N1 in less than a week



The Ghana Police Service has indicated that the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) content of a gas tanker that crushed on the Kwame Nkrumah Motorway (N1) has been successfully transferred to another vehicle.



The police said that the tanker gas which blocked a section of the N1 has also been moved from the road leading to a free flow of traffic on the road.



“In reference to the truck carrying hazardous gas (LPG) which rolled over onto the median strip on the Tema bound Kwame Nkrumah Motorway (N1) near the Abattoir, in the early hours of Thursday, April 28, 2022, the Ghana National Fire Service and the scene management crew have efficiently managed to extract the LPG into another vehicle.

“Also, the rolled-over truck has been recovered to safety and as a result, the Airport MTTD has opened the Tema-bound section for motorists,” a post the police shared on its Facebook page on Friday, April 29, read.



The police commended the personnel of the Ghana Fire Service and the scene management crew for ensuring that the situation did not turn into a disaster.



“… take this opportunity to thank the entire emergency ground team officers from the Ghana National Fire Service, the Road Safety Management Services Limited and the Airport MTTD for their quick response, professional and the long hours of work in managing the situation, as well as all motorists for their patience," the police said.



On Thursday, April 28, 2022, a gas tanker with the registration number GN 4513-2 filled with Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) crashed on the Tema motorway.



Personnel of Ghana Fire Service rushed to the scene and put in measures to ensure the crash did not result in an explosion.

This will be the fourth time in less than a week an accident has occurred on the N1. On Tuesday, a Cargo truck loaded with hazardous goods caught fire on the road.



Also, on April 23, two accidents were recorded on the Kwame Nkrumah Motorway (N1) involving vehicles heading towards Accra, between Adjeikojo and Abattoir.



The accident involved a saloon car, an articulated truck, and a single roll-over rigid truck.



Pictures shared by the police show the rigid truck completely somersaulted with the container it was carrying lying beside it.



See the post of the police below: