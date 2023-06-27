LPG’s claim to win the Assin North seat is nothing but a political joke – Analyst

LPG logo

The Liberal Party of Ghana’s (LPG) claim to win the Assin North by-election has been described as a political joke.

Political analyst Alex Emmanuel Nti told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the LPG will not be able to garner more than 5% of the total valid votes.



He believes the party is only making political statements and encouraging its supporters to be hopeful.



In response to the Liberal Party of Ghana’s claim to win the seat, he stated that the party lacks the necessary numbers and support base.

He claims that the LPG, as well as all other political parties and independent candidates, will not be able to garner 5% of the total votes in the constituency.



"The winner at this time is dicey,” Alex Emmanuel Nti added. The LPG, on the other hand, is only interested in stating its presence in the election. The assertion that they will win is false. The LPG candidate should accept that she will not be elected. Her claim to the seat is purely political. She will not receive more than 5%. The LPG wants to boost its members’ morale, so they will say anything. But they don’t have the figures.



The NDC has a 40% support base, while the NPP has a 45% support base. The LPG is not supported by a foundation. The LPG and other parties will not have a support base of more than 5%”.