LPG will pay GH¢200 monthly allowance to every Ghanaian child if voted into power - Akpaloo

KOFI AKPALOO 3 Percival Kofi Akpaloo, leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana

Fri, 29 Apr 2022 Source: kingdomfmonline.com

The Founder and Leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo has asked Ghanaians to forget about National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) to support the Liberal Party of Ghana to initiate the social intervention dubbed 'Child Benefit' policy.

According to him, LPG winning the 2024 elections will ensure the massive transformation of the economy hence his party will initiate a social intervention policy dubbed 'Child Benefit' to meet the needs of Ghanaian children if given the nod to govern the nation.

Kofi Akpaloo explained that the party would roll out policies and programmes to benefit children across all the spheres of social life.

"The Party intends to pay GH¢200.00 monthly stipend to every Ghanaian child from age one to 18, while twins will receive GH¢300."

Kofi Akpaloo told Fiifi Pratt on Accra-based Kingdom Plus FM, that the lack of child welfare policy exposes children to various harmful practices and it was time the nation prioritized children's welfare.

He said successive governments failed to prioritize children's needs, beginning from the country's democratic dispensation.

True transformation of the society, he believed could not be achieved without a policy on child rights that supported their education, health and livelihood programmes, particularly in vulnerable constituencies.

