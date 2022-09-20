0
Menu
News

LPG will stabilise Ghana's economy in 2024 - Kofi Akpaloo

Percival Kofi Akpaloo23 The founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana, Percival Kofi Akpaloo

Tue, 20 Sep 2022 Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

The founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo has assured Ghanaians that the economy will be stabilized when the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) wins the 2024 general elections.

According to him, he has laid out proactive plans that will ensure that the country does not go into crisis again when he becomes the President.

Kofi Akpaloo indicated that his outfit will be laying down a good foundation for the youth to create jobs and reduce hardship drastically.

He said the LPG party will implement and bring out the best strategies, policies, and interventions and work hard to develop the country by fixing the enormous challenges confronting it.

He stated that "the LPG after taking over will fix the country’s economy and related challenges, including unemployment, insecurity, irregular supply of electricity for the betterment of the citizenry," he told Accra-based Kingdom FM.

He called on the people to vote massively for the LPG during the election to help them solve the economic crisis hindering the progress of the country.

The LPG, he noted, had laid down measures, policies, and innovations to bounce the country back to recover the economy from the doldrums.

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP will be declared winner in 2024 elections - Prophet Badu Kobi
Valerie Sawyerr takes on 'incompetent' Chief of Staff
Ghanaian-born ex-PA of Queen Elizabeth II escorted her on final journey
The four Ghanaians who formally attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
September 21 declared public holiday
I'm defending her for my daily bread - Aisha Huang's lawyer
Sammy Gyamfi slams Akufo-Addo
Kwaku Annan confronts Ken Agyapong
King Charles III spoke with Akufo-Addo and Asantehene – Royal Reporter
How MPs reacted when Queen Elizabeth 'announced' JJ will be leaving office in 2000