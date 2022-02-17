La General Hospital: No contractor on site – MP

Construction of the ultra-modern La-General Hospital is alleged to have come to a halt

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for La-Dadekotopon Constituency, Rita Naa Odoley Sowah has taken the Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu to the cleanest for saying contractors are on-site at the La-General Hospital project.

“I visit the area every day and I can say that nothing is ongoing in the area as claimed by the Health Minister,” she said.



According to the NDC MP, the sector minister must be sacked for lying about the abandoned La-General Hospital project.



Madam Rita Naa Odoley Sowah negated the claims by the sector Minister at the Meet-the-Press series held at the Ministry of Information's conference room last week that contractors were on-site working for the construction of the ultra-modern La-General Hospital.



The MP was speaking on the Ghana Yensom morning show on Accra 100.5 FM hosted by Kwame Obeng Sarkodie Wednesday, February 16, 2022.



She said the sector Minister has lied to the people of La.

“I hope president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is listening to the lies told by the Minister over the construction of the project,” she maintained.



She argued that the project has been abandoned.



“It is time for the president to call the sector Minister to order for lying to the people about the project,” she stressed.



She said since August 2020 when the old structure of the hospital was pulled down with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cutting the sod for works to begin on the ultra-modern structure, the site has been left to gather weeds.



“I’ve not been able to sleep over the La-General hospital because the lack of the hospital is causing so much discomfort for the people of the area,” she lamented.