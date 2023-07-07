La General Hospital reconstruction to be completed before December 2024 – Dr. Nsiah Asare

Dr. Nsia-Asare is the Former Director-General of the Ghana Health Service

Presidential advisor on health Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare has assured that the reconstruction of La General Hospital will be completed before December 2024.

Government in 2020 demolished old structures of the la general hospital over concerns the structures were dilapidated, promising to reconstruct an ultra-modern hospital for the enclave.



However 3 years down the line, work on the La project is yet to begin.



But Dr. Nsiah Asare says the government will complete the reconstruction before election 2024.



He reveals the project faced some financing constraints hence has been absorbed into the ongoing agenda 111 project to ensure it is completed in line with the agenda 111 target of 2024.



“There was some funding which was set up and the funding didn’t materialize and that’s the reason it has been delayed, so the president has instructed that the agenda 111 committee should absorb La into agenda 111,” he told Francis Abban on GHOne TV State of Affairs.

Dr. Nsiah-Asare also pleaded with the people of La to be patient with the government.



“A tell them that they should have some slight patience, it will come up because la is another municipality, and so whatever is happening in ayawaso west wuogon or anyaa sowutwuom, we will do a similar thing for the good people of La.’, he added.



On whether this meant the La General Hospital should be expected to be completed in 2024 like some other 88 earlier announced by government, Dr. Nsia-Asare answered in the affirmative.



“Yes, because when we start, it will go very fast. The ministry of health, finance, office of the president and the contracts and consultants are working around the clock to make sure La started and completed as quickly as possible.” Dr. Nsia-Asare responded.