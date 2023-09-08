La General Hospital to be constructed soon – Minister

Kwaku Agyemang Manu, Health Minister

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu has disclosed that work on the La General Hospital will begin soon.

According to him, processes were being finalized to secure funds for the commencement of the project.



He announced this when he took his turn at the Meet the Press at the Ministry of Information on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

Agyemang-Manu stressed that the La General Hospital will surely be constructed.



“We got funding, unfortunately, something happened, we couldn’t continue that way, and we got it stuck there. For La, for example, we started working seriously on La, and we still have contractors’ materials sitting on site. We are now shifting the source of funding. We have virtually completed negotiations…Very soon. La will come back on stream,” he stated.