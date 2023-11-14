La Hospital: We’ve identified an alternative source of funding to recommence - Health minister

Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Menu

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, has stated that the government, through the Ministry of Finance, has secured €50 million in local funding for the reconstruction of the La General Hospital.

The hospital, which was demolished in 2020 due to structural defects, is set to undergo reconstruction with the new funds.



In a citinewroom.com report, it stated that Agyeman-Manu informed parliament that the Ministry of Finance had located a local alternative funding source for the project.



“At the 37th session of the cabinet, the president directed the Ministers of Trade and Industry, Health and Finance to find alternative sources of funding to recommence the project. Through the efforts of the three-man committee, the Minister of Finance has now identified funds locally to continue the project with the same simple work scope but a reviewed price of 50 million Euro,” he said.



The health minister assured that necessary processes were in motion to facilitate payment to the contractor, and that work would commence promptly.



However, the Minority in Parliament expressed dissatisfaction, criticising the minister for not providing clear timelines for the project's resumption.

Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the Ranking Member on the Health Committee of Parliament, labelled the health minister's claim as deceptive, citing a history of unmet assurances.



In response, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu defended the government's intentions, emphasising that the demolition was carried out with good intentions.



He expressed confidence in delivering the hospital that the La community deserves, and assured that the government does not intend to deceive the public.



“We don’t intend to deceive anybody, we don’t, we pulled down the building with good intentions… but I’m very sure that we will work to give La the hospital that La deserves,” the health minister added.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

WN/AE



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



