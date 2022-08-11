La Ilaha Illallah; Ofori-Atta is the best finance minister of Ghana’s 4th Republic - NPP National Chairman swears

The 3rd National Vice Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Alhaji Masawud Osman, has dismissed calls for the removal of the current Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Alhaji Masawud, who was speaking on Top FM’s Final Point, noted that the current crop of ministers appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, contrary to some public perceptions, are the most competent the nation has had since 1992.



He singled out Mr. Ofori-Atta, touting him as the best finance minister in the history of Ghana from the PNDC era through the current Fourth Republican dispensation.



“I am telling you that we have some ministers in this current government who are the best the country has had since 1992. It is fact. For example, the minister for Finance; La ilaha illallah. I am telling you that even from the PNDC to the NDC era, there has not been any finance minister who is competent like the current minister for finance, Ken Ofori-Atta. I am telling you this in my capacity as a national officer,” he told the programme host, Kwabena Owusu Agyemang.



He emphasized that the pressure being mounted on the president to reshuffle his appointees is only a ploy by the opposition National Democratic Congress to render a rather efficient government ineffective.



“I am telling you that whenever the NDC see a minister performing, they seek to run him down and so everything they ask for their sacking. You see John Mahama is asking for the removal of the minister for finance?” he said.



Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has shot down calls for the dismissals of some of his ministers, insisting he is happy with the performance of his appointees.





GA/BOG