La Nkwantanang Assembly blames sanitation problem on mental attitude of Ghanaians

According to him, sanitation problem is a mental attitude that needs to be fixed

The Environmental Health Officer of the La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipal Assembly, Joseph Quarcoo, says nothing can be done to end the sanitation problem in Ghana if the people are fixated on making refuse in the various communities.

According to him, the Assembly may provide all the needed resources to manage waste. However, if people are not ready to make a change in their attitude, things will remain the same.



He shared these thoughts on the Happy Morning Show when he stated:



“Sanitation problem is a mental attitude we should be looking at. This is because you may be clearing all the refuse and yet you will find people bringing back refuse with impunity. There are a few others who will observe the rules. On several occasions, however, we have arrested people and arraigned them before the court. Some have even been punished but still, you will realize that some people are still stubborn. But we have to continue with this education on attitude as well as the enforcement.”

Most parts of urban centres in Ghana, particularly Accra, are swarmed with heaps of filth, choked gutters, free-flying plastics, and the unpleasant stench of clogged sewerage.



While waste management is a nationwide issue in Ghana, it’s most obvious in Accra, a fast-growing city of four million that generates about 3,000 metric tonnes of waste a day.



The sight of piles of rubbish openly sitting along major streets is a common phenomenon when driving or taking a stroll. This debris always, someway somehow, gets back into the very gutters they were removed from causing artificial flooding during heavy rains.