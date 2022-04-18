Labadi Beach comes alive with hundreds of revellers on Easter Monday

Easter festivities are absolutely incomplete without Easter Mondays. The day is set aside to celebrate after Christians mourn and appreciate the death of Christ, mark the resurrection of the saviour, and have the best of fun on this particular day.

This has however not been the situation since the coronavirus pandemic reared its head in March 2020, making government impose restrictions on gatherings. Bans were placed on free movement with the beach becoming a no-go area.



For the first time after restrictions were eased, Ghanaians did not spare the day despite early morning rains on Easter Monday.



Beaches and resorts were filled to their capacities as people went about having fun.



GhanaWeb visited one of the popular beach sites in Accra, Labadi beach to assess the situation and see how Ghanaians marked the holiday.



Some holidaymakers speaking to GhanaWeb noted that the previous years have been boring with COVID-19 lingering but now they can freely come out to have fun.



“The previous years have been boring. We stayed indoors with the family but now we can freely come out and have fun. Today has been fun. I came with my kids and my wife after a long time to experience it for ourselves,” a father noted.

“This celebration has been amazing. Boredom was slowly killing us when COVID was here but now we can come out and have some fun. My twin brother and I came with our families and I can see my children are really having fun,” another father noted.



“This is my first time seeing the sea. I come from Bono and there is no sea there. I am so excited and I can’t wait to take a dive and have a feel of the sea I must confess it is a good feeling,” an excited student from the University of Ghana noted.



Speaking to one of the managers of the beach, Frederick OB Annan, he noted that the past couple of years have been draining with COVID but this year’s celebration although started slow, they are expecting more people to turn up and have fun.



“We are expecting more people to turn up, like Oliver Twist, we want more,” he noted.



Watch the full interaction on #TrendingGH on GhanaWeb TV below:



