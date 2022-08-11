Labianca Company saga: Temper justice with mercy - Importers, Exporters Association

Embattled Council of State member, Mrs. Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh

The Importers and Exporters Association have said even though they condemn alleged corruption-related activities undertaken by the Labianca Company, they are appealing to Ghanaians to measure their criticism as it can negatively affect the country’s revenue.

They explained that the company has played a key role in job creation and revenue generation for many years now hence their call for the country to temper justice with mercy.



“Even though we do not condone any act of unhealthy business transactions by any of our members, we believe the vilification of the company by the public, should be measured since that can negatively affect the fortunes of a company that has contributed immensely to the country’s revenue.



“Labianca Company Limited, has for the past years been one of the major importers of frozen products and its direct and indirect contribution to that job creation and revenue generation cannot be overlooked in our quest as a country to criticize them over the OSP findings,” the association stated in a press statement.



The association also indicated that they are convinced that the company involved in the alleged activities per the OSP's findings, have learnt from their mistakes and will take steps to right the wrongs to safeguard their reputation.



“We implore Ghanaians to temper justice with mercy, since the company has learned from its mistakes and will strive hard to rewrite its wrongs moving forward so as to safeguard their international reputation which is being threatened,” the statement added. Backgroound

Special Prosecutor’s Office report has implicated Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh, owner of Labianca Company Limited and a Council of State member over influence peddling.



The investigative report from the Office of the Special Prosecutor dated August 3, 2022 and titled: “Report of Investigation into Alleged Commission of Corruption and Corruption Related Offences involving Labianca Group of Companies and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority” indicated that the frozen foods company owner used her position to evade taxes.



According to the report, Ms. Asomah-Hinneh used her position as a member of the Council of State and member of the Board of Directors of the Ghana Ports and Habours Authority (GPHA) to influence a favourable decision from the Customs Divisions of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), leading to a reduction in the tax liabilities of Labiance Company Ltd.



The report further noted that an amount of GH¢1.074 million which represents a deficit in import duties paid to the state has been retrieved.



NYA/WA