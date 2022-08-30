Labianca case may die with Col. Damoah’s exit – Vitus Azeem

Anti-graft campaigner, Vitus Azeem

Anti-graft campaigner, Vitus Azeem has expressed fear that the corruption allegations levelled against the ousted Commissioner of Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Col. Kwadwo Damoah(Rtd) will be swept under the carpet.

President Akufo-Addo has directed Col. Kwadwo Damoah(Rtd) to hand over his duties and officer to the Acting Deputy Commissioner, Preventive Service following the expiration of his service.



But many have linked the development to a report of the Special Prosecutor indicting the Commissioner of Customs and Labianca Group.



The Special Prosecutor had earlier written to Col. Damoah(Rtd) demanding further documentation in relation to the Labianca case and the auctioning of vehicles and other assets at the Port.

The documents were to be made available to the Office of the Special Prosecutor by the end of September.



Vitus Azeem in an interview with Starr News said the exit from office of Col. Damoah(Rtd), may obstruct investigations.



“The possibility of this is that the matter is going to be a dead case because you asked the person to provide information, but he’s no longer there and he does not have access to the information you are asking for. So what happens, somebody may say it’s an institution so even if he’s not there you can provide that information, but there may be some questions that the new person cannot answer and you cannot hold the new person responsible if certain things were found not to have been done properly.”