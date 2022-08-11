Labianca did no wrong, SP's report not conclusive - NPP Communicator

Jacquline Eunice Buah

Kwesi Botchway Jnr, a member of the National Communications Team of the NPP has expressed dissatisfaction over the Special Prosecutor’s report on Jacquline Eunice Buah (Labianca) stating that the report is not exhaustive and conclusive and does not in any way implicate Labianca of alleged corruption as purported by sections of the media.

Jacquline Eunice Buah who couples as the owner of the company and also a Council of State member has come under a series of attacks in recent times after the OSP released a purported corruption report against her.



However, Kwesi Botchway Jnr opined that neither the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) nor Labianca has done any wrong as claimed by the report findings.



“The issues that must be interrogated are whether or not Labianca is qualified for the Custom Advanced Rulings and whether or not she acquired same through a fraudulent means.



"Indeed Labianca qualified for the Custom Advanced Rulings and the same was done in accordance with the Customs Act 2015 (Act 891). For the records, this is not the first time Customs has granted such advanced rulings in Ghana. It is normal practice with customs from which most companies have benefitted from. Labianca is not the first company to be benefitted from the same. It is never illegal for a customer to engage Customs for advanced arrangements.



"Again, it is a flawed argument and porous debate that Labianca was able to obtain the Custom Advanced Rulings through influence peddling just because she was a member of the GPHA board.

"The fact is that customers are stakeholders too, and can be appointed to boards to represent final-end consumers in decision-making. It happens in many organizations and industries and therefore the appointment of Mad Jacquline Asoma - Kyeremeh to the GPHA cannot count as an anomaly, as it is a normal practice.



"Also, Mrs. Eunice Jacqueline Buah, a Council of State member, got onto the Council on merit. She stood for an election and won to represent Western Region and thus the caps for her removal from the Council of State is also flawed.



There is no evidence to substantiate the fact that she got the Custom Advanced Rulings as a result of influence peddling.



It is important to state that, Labianca has recruited over 2500 employees directly and indirectly, and also her taxes to the state is one of the highest any corporate organization pays to the government thus the vilifications, unnecessary victimization and witch hunting must stop.” He added