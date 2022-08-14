Labianca gate: Going on a public tirade against Special Prosecutor needless – Vitus Azeem

Anti-graft campaigner, Vitus Azeem

Anti-graft campaigner, Vitus Azeem has called out the Commissioner of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Colonel (Rtd.) Kwadwo Damoah, over his handling of accusations levelled against him by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

The OSP, in a recent corruption report, indicted the GRA Commissioner following an investigation into the operations of Labianca Company Limited, a frozen foods establishment owned by a member of the Council of State.



Reacting to the development, Vitus Azeem described comments made by Colonel (Rtd.) Kwadwo Damoah as needless and urged the GRA boss to rather set the records straight instead of going on a public tirade against Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyabeng.



“The report was not surprising but as for the action from the Commissioner, I think that, it was unfortunate and uncalled for.



“Instead of explaining the allegations made against you and defend that you have not done anything wrong, you personalized the whole matter at a forum that was inappropriate. I expected him to deal with the issues,” Mr Azeem explained.

Touching further on comments made by the GRA boss which labelled the Special Prosecutor as a ‘small boy’, the Anti-graft campaigner called for cool heads to prevail in order to tackle the root cause of the matter.



“Both the Special Prosecutor and the Commissioner have been appointed by the President so they are equal at that level but playing different roles. So, it is not about whether he is a small boy but he must work together with the Special Prosecutor and not have conflict with him,” Vitus Azeem emphasized.



MA/DA