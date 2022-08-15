Labianca gate: 'I'm surprised EOCO hasn’t taken it up' – Murtala Muhammed

Murtala Muhammed

Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed has expressed his utmost shock that the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has not taken over the alleged corruption case involving Labianca Group of Companies and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

According to the former Trades and Industry Minister, EOCO's investigation will unearth and ascertain the depth of the rot perpetrated by the two parties between 2017 and 2020.



“Isn’t it in the interest of the staff that the Special Prosecutor goes ahead with the investigation and the EOCO takes it up together with the necessary bodies? Because when they do, and nothing is found wrong, it helps boost the integrity of the institution.



“I am surprised that EOCO hasn’t taken this case up. So allow EOCO to take it up, let there be an investigation and when that is done for all you know several issues may come up including issues that may be shocking to those who are working at Customs,” Tamale Central legislator said on JoyNews’ The Probe, Sunday, August 14.



The Special Prosecutor in an investigative report dated August 3, 2022, and titled: “Report of Investigation into Alleged Commission of Corruption and Corruption Related Offences involving Labianca Group of Companies and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority” indicated that the frozen foods company owner, Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh, used her position to evade taxes.



According to the report, Ms. Asomah-Hinneh used her position as a member of the Council of State and member of the Board of Directors of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) to influence a favourable decision from the Customs Divisions of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), leading to a reduction in the tax liabilities of Labianca Company Ltd.

The report further noted that an amount of GH¢1.074 million which represents a deficit in import duties paid to the state has been retrieved.



The report has elicited a strong response from some persons who have a connection with the saga, especially Colonel Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd.), Commissioner of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, GRA.



Col. Damoah’s role in Labianca gate



A deputy Commissioner of Customs in charge of Operations, Joseph Adu Kyei, was cited for issuing unlawful customs advance ruling according to the Special Prosecutor’s report.



This led to the reduction of the values of intended imports between a range of 5 per cent and 10 per cent below the benchmark values.

The ruling was said to have been approved by Col. Damoah and did not appear to have been brought to the notice of the Commissioner-General, according to the report.



The report also noted that Col. Damoah “acknowledged the disingenuity of the outcome by admitting that the applicants did not meet the legal requirements for the issuance of customs advance ruling.”



Though Col. Damoah distanced himself from the wrongdoing, the Special Prosecutor found that he gave his “tacit approval”.



“Indeed, Mr. Adu Kyei’s decision would not have passed muster but for Colonel Damoah’s apparent approval. The halfhearted seeming recantation is unhappily belated and does not absolve Colonel Damoah (Rtd.) of ultimate responsibility for the apparently contrived decision,” the report indicated.