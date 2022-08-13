Labianca gate: ‘Those who come to equity must come with a clean hand’ - NPP communicator

Kissi Agyebeng (Special Prosecutor) and Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh (Labianca CEO)

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

A communicator of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah popularly known as Nana Kay, has told the Special Prosecutor (SP) Kissi Agyebeng to make sure he has no dent on him in his quest to fight against corruption.

He said this after the SP released a report that faulted the Deputy Commissioner of Customs in charge of Operations, Joseph Adu Kyei for issuing an unlawful custom that reduced frozen foods which were imported by Labianca Limited which reduced the tax the said company paid to the state.



In his submission, Nana Agyei Yeboah said, ”when the SP office was first opened, it was occupied by a member of the New Democratic Congress (NDC). The position is A-Political”.

”If you know your hands are not clean, be very careful when you point your hands at others, don’t be in a hurry to judge anyone’’, he advised Kissi Agyebeng.