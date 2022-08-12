Labianca saga: This is proof Akufo-Addo has interest in fighting corruption - Ellen Ama Daaku

Member of the NPP communications team, Ellen Ama Daaku

A member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) communications team, Ellen Ama Daaku, has said that the Labianca saga findings by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) is one of the pieces of evidence that show Akufo-Addo has an interest in fighting corruption.

According to her, if the president was not interested in fighting corruption the investigations on Labianca would not have not come to the public domain.



She said this is just one of the benefits of the Office of the Special A Prosecutor despite how Ghanaians condemned the establishment of the office which has helped the country in the corruption fight.



Speaking on TV3's Big Issues on August 11, 2022, she said it is wrong to say the president is not fighting corruption when he has put offices in place to fight same.



“One of the benefits of bringing the Special Prosecutor’s office that they felt was not useful because if you remember, a lot of people were saying there are other agents; he was brought in to fill a certain gap and its obvious he is filling that gap. But to say the president is not fighting corruption, what should he do? One of the things he should do is to ensure such offices are in place and the people are giving way to do their job. If the president was not interested in fighting corruption this whole story will not have even come out in the first place.”



Backgroound

Special Prosecutor’s Office report has implicated Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh, owner of Labianca Company Limited and a Council of State member over influence peddling.



The investigative report from the Office of the Special Prosecutor dated August 3, 2022 and titled: “Report of Investigation into Alleged Commission of Corruption and Corruption Related Offences involving Labianca Group of Companies and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority” indicated that the frozen foods company owner used her position to evade taxes.



According to the report, Ms. Asomah-Hinneh used her position as a member of the Council of State and member of the Board of Directors of the Ghana Ports and Habours Authority (GPHA) to influence a favourable decision from the Customs Divisions of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), leading to a reduction in the tax liabilities of Labiance Company Ltd.



The report further noted that an amount of GH¢1.074 million which represents a deficit in import duties paid to the state has been retrieved.



