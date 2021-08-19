Labor Unrest: Court to uphold UTAG’s decision to return to negotiation table

The outcome would be adopted by the court later today

Members of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) have agreed to return to the post after a decision to suspended its strike on Wednesday.

They’ll begin Monday, August 23, 2021 return to the negotiation table with the government to conclude talks on their issues.



The outcome would be adopted by the court later today, Thursday, August 19, 2021, as a consent judgment to bring closure to the matter.



The decision to suspend the strike was firmed up during an out-of-court settlement meeting between UTAG, NLC as ordered by the Labour Court in Accra.



Following the deliberations, the parties have agreed as follows:



1. That both parties (Government and UTAG) agree that there is a need to get back to the negotiating table from the week beginning Monday, August 23, 2021.

2. That a road for negotiation, as agreed at previous consultative meetings between the parties, which imposes a one-month mandatory period beginning 23rd August 2021 for negotiations, shall be signed by both parties;



3. That whilst the Ministry of Employment and Labor Relations in conjunction with the NLC is taking steps to discontinue all legal processes against UTAG, UTAG will also take steps to suspend the ongoing strike action;



4. That government acknowledges the need to improve the working conditions of University Teachers and shall treat this will all the seriousness it deserves.



On Monday, August 16, 2021, when the parties appeared in court, the presiding judge, Justice Frank Rockson Aboadwe urged the parties to settle the matter at hand.



According to the judge, this is a matter that could be settled by both parties and urged them to do that if possible before the next court sitting which is tomorrow, Thursday, August 19.

The court said, even though the matter is before it for hearing, as a Labour Court, it advocates for settlement to be done.



He hoped that the parties will have the dispute resolved before they appeared before him on August 19.



The parties indicated to the court their commitment to that effect before the case was adjourned to Thursday.



UTAG has since August 2 embarked on strike action over their conditions of service.