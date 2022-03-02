Labour Commission to be digitised – Bawumia

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Government will improve working conditions of Labour Commission, Bawumia

Government committed to improving the livelihood of public servants, Dr Bawumia



Government to help resolve labour issues through dialogue



Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has indicated that the National Labour Commission would be digitised to help it perform its mandate of resolving issues between labour and the government.



According to him, in addition to the digital infrastructure, the government will also put in measures to improve the working environment of the Commission which is equally in a bad state.



“I visited the Commission’s website and it is emaciated as their working condition,” Dr Bawumia was quoted by asaaseradio.com.

Also, the vice president hinted that the government is committed to improving the livelihood of all public servants.



He added that the government will faithfully play its role to ensure that labour issues are resolved through dialogue.



“The past few weeks have witnessed strikes and threats of strikes but some progress have been made largely owing to the structures and systems put in place for addressing such challenge and the tolerance of tripartite constituents,” he said.



In June 2021, Dr Bawumia was honoured as Africa’s Digital Revolutionary Leader of the Decade by the Initiators of Change Foundation for his leading role in Ghana's digitization drive.



Through the vices president’s leadership, Ghana now has a digital National Identification Card (GhanaCard) which will soon be used as an electronic passport, the government has also implemented the National Digital Property Addressing System and the paperless port clearing system.