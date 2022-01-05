Labour Minister explains the decision for 4% ‘meagre’ salary increment

Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah

The Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, has explained the decision to settle on the 4 per cent salary increment for public sector workers.

According to him, when the government met the labour unions for negotiations, it was agreed that they had to be modest in their request hence, the 4 per cent



“We had to negotiate with the leadership of organised labour and in the process, we had to agree that we also had to be modest in our request on the national kitty.



“That is how we ended at the 4%. Mr President, the beautiful thing is that we are moving on and we had agreed that coming into this current year the 4 per cent will no longer exist and that we are going to give lecturers a 7 per cent increment,” he said while speaking at the 6th Quadrennial National Delegates Conference of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) in Kumasi on Tuesday, January 4 which was attended by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



GNAT and other unions rejected the 4 per cent salary increment for public sector workers.

“We are calling on the President; otherwise, there would be no peace, and the country would become ungovernable,” she warned.



According to her, “the current system of remuneration in the public sector is not fair; it favours some categories of office holders in the public service,” the President of GNAT, Ms Philipa Larsen was reported to have said.



