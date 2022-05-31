Labour minister calls for productivity measurement of public, private sectors

Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah

Source: GNA

Mr. Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, the Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, has called for the measurement of productivity in the public and private sectors.

He noted that productivity was usually measured in the manufacturing sector and not in the service sector.



A news brief issued by the Public Affairs Unit of the Employment Ministry and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the Minister made the call when Madam Vanessa Phala, the Country Director of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), paid a courtesy call on him.



It said the Minister noted that efficient public service would lubricate productivity in the other sectors.



The news brief said Mr. Baffour Awuah assured the Organisation of the Ministry's readiness to partner with it to implement projects and programs in the country because it had been a long-term ally of ILO.



It said the Minister welcomed the new ILO project dubbed: “Productivity Ecosystem for Decent Work (PE4DW).”

Productivity Ecosystem for Decent Work (PE4DW) is a four-year facility of the ILO estimated to cost Five Million dollars.



The news brief said Mr. Baffour Awuah was grateful to the ILO for selecting Ghana as one of the countries aside from South Africa and Vietnam, earmarked for the project.



It said the Minister also commended the ILO for the Sustaining Competitive and Responsible Enterprise (SCORE) project that ended last year, which he said was impactful.



Madam Phala said the meeting was towards the take-off of the project.



She expressed gratitude to the Ministry for readily accepting the project.