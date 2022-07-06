Labour unrest: We may return to the 1970s, the signs are clear – Kwesi Pratt

Veteran Journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Strike actions may continue for a while, Kwesi Pratt

There is serious turbulence on the labour front in Ghana, Kwesi Pratt



Teacher unions declare strike over Cost-of Living-Allowance



Veteran Journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has warned that Ghana may soon return to the dreaded days of labour unrest which warranted continuous strike actions by labour groups as it happened in the 1970s.



According to him, the current economic hardship has caused some turmoil on the labour front in the country, leading to the situation where labour groups are taking a united front to demand what is due them.



In a Good Morning Ghana interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Pratt added that to stop this, the government must make sure that the unions feel part of the decision it is taking to govern the country.

“There is some very serious turbulence on the labour front. I think that is a direct consequence of the economic crisis that we’re going through … the strikes appear to be growing and all the indications are that we may if we don’t take time return to the late 1970s. This is exactly what happened in the late 1970s… with all the strikes which started by organised labour and which was later joined by the professional association.



“In fact, when I read some of the statements (by the labour unions) it is like I am reading statements that were made in the 1970s. I think that we ought to be very careful. I think that we ought to devise a mechanism which will ensure that everybody feels comfortable about the measures we intend to take in order to alleviate the suffering of people,” he said.



He made these remarks while reacting to the ongoing strike by pre-tertiary education teachers and threats by other labour unions to embark on industrial actions.



The Ghana National Association of Teachers, National Association of Graduate Teachers, Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana and the Teachers and Educational Workers Union commenced nationwide strike action on Monday, June 4, 2022.



The strike, according to the leadership of the teacher unions, is resultant of the failure of the government to meet their demands for a 20% Cost of Living Allowance.

“We have been compelled under the current circumstances to publicly communicate to Ghanaians on our intention to go on strike, having gone past the June 30, 2022 deadline we gave government for the payment of Cost-of-Living-Allowance. Consequently, we have decided to embark on a Strike Action, effective today, Monday, July 4, 2022.



“By this, we are informing the general public that, we are withdrawing all our services in all the Pre-tertiary educational space. (Teaching & Non-Teaching Staff),” the group stated in a press release.



