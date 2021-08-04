Labourer dragged to court over defilement

File photo

Source: GNA

Ebenezer Ekey, a 28-year-old labourer has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old girl at Kojo Sardine, a suburb of La, Accra.

Ekey, charged with defilement, pleaded not guilty.



The court presided over by Mrs Christina Cann admitted Ekey to bail in the sum of GHC 70,000 with three sureties. Two of whom are to be justified with landed property.



The case has been adjourned to August 24 for Case Management Conference.



Presenting the facts, Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said, the complainant is a trader and the mother of the victim who is a class five pupil.



Chief Inspector Atimbire said the victim and her mother are tenants in the house belonging to the accused's grandmother.

He said on July 26, this year, at about 1330 hours, the victim returned from school and the accused sent her to buy him GHC 2.00 worth of airtime credit.



The prosecution said on her return, Ekey dragged the victim into his brother's room and had sex with her.



Prosecution said the victim further revealed that during the early part of July this year, the accused sexually abused her and warned her not to tell anyone.



Chief Inspector Atimbire said the victim however informed her mother who took her to the Cantonments Police Station where a medical report form was issued to the victim to seek medical care.



Prosecution said in the accused’s cautioned statement, he admitted the offence in the presence of an independent witness.