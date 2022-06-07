Labourer grabbed for allegedly defiling mistress's daughter

The accused pleaded not guilty to charges levelled against him

Source: GNA

A 22-year-old Togolese labourer has been put before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly defiling his mistress’s 14-year-old daughter at Dansoman, a suburb in Accra.

Issifu Alhassan is said to have told the Police that he had attempted having sex with the victim on two occasions. However, on those occasions, people appeared at the scene.



Alhassan pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement.



The court presided over by Mrs. Christina Cann admitted Alhassan to bail in the sum of GHC80,000 with three sureties, two to be justified with title deed.



The court further directed that the title deed should be deposited at the Court Registry and the sureties should be Ghanaians.



The matter has been adjourned to June 20.

Prosecuting Detective Inspector Opoku Aniagyei said the complainant was a chop bar and drinking spot operator who lived with her 14-year-old daughter at Agege, near Dansoman.



Detective Inspector Aniagyei said the accused person resided in the same house as the complainant.



The prosecution said about six months ago, the complainant asked the accused person to be pounding her fufu at her chop bar.



It said based on that, she offered her hall to the accused to be sleeping there while she and her three children, including the victim, slept in the chamber.



The prosecution said on June 1, this year, at about 6:30 am, the complainant's nine-year-old son informed her mother that sometime ago, in the evening he saw the accused having sexual intercourse with the victim in their three in one sofa chair and a single sofa chair in their room.

It said the nine-year-old son said anytime the accused person sent them (children) to go and buy noodles (indomie), he stayed behind to see what the accused person would be doing to his sister.



The prosecution said the complainant quizzed the victim and she revealed that one evening in January this year, the accused person had sex with her in their three in one sofa chair and on the accused person's bed on several occasions.



On June 1, this year, the complainant reported the matter to the Police at Mamprobi and she was given a Police medical form to seek medical treatment for the victim.



The same day, the accused was arrested and in his further caution statement stated that he attempted to have sex with the victim twice but was unsuccessful on both occasions.