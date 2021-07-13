Labourer nabbed for allegedly murdering farmer

The suspect is in the grips of the police

Source: GNA

A 22 year-old labourer who allegedly murdered a 45 year-old farmer, Azumah is in the grips of the Bia West District Police Command in the Western North Region.

The suspect, Francis Awuni, alias Kusaase, after murdering the victim, allegedly cut off the head and concealed it in a polythene bag.



Narrating the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Edward Takyi, Assembly member of Amoakrom Electoral Area, said the deceased had employed the suspect to work on his rice field at Amoakrom.



He said on Thursday July 8, 2021, at about 1600 hours, while the deceased and suspect were working on the farm, Awuni suddenly pounced on Azumah and brutally murdered him.

Mr Takyi said when some residents had the information of the inhuman act they proceeded to apprehend the suspect from his hideout and upon interrogation he claimed the deceased had attempted to use him for money rituals, the reason why he murdered him.



He said Awuni was handed over to the Bia West District Police Command, while the body of the deceased had since been deposited at the Bia West government hospital mortuary awaiting post mortem.