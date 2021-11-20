Lack of focus on deprived communities major cause of poverty - Philanthropist

Residents in the Akuapem North Municipality have received help from an NGO

Source: Debrah Bekoe Isaac, Contributor

A philanthropist, Debrah Bekoe Isaac, has averred that the lack of focus on deprived communities is one of the major causes of poverty in the country.

According to him, most communities lack basic social amenities such as potable drinking water, infrastructure and many more to aid them to enjoy life under good living conditions.



Due to the unavailability of these social amenities, teenage pregnancies are mostly recorded in these deprived communities.



It is for this reason that an NGO, As I Grow, has supported some communities in the Akuapem North Municipality with GHC130,000.



Residents in the Akuapem North Municipality were offered free health screening. Also, students of Behinase R/C Basic School were also given some learning material to help them in their studies.

Chief Executive Officer of the Organization, Debrah Bekoe Isaac, said the NGO aims at providing lifeline support for almost eighty percent (80%) of deprived communities in Ghana.



He said by 2030, this target should be achieved.



Mr. Debrah Bekoe Isaac called on all individuals, institutions, NGOs and government officials to focus on helping people in deprived communities to have a better life.



He also entreated students in these communities to study hard to achieve their dreams in future.