Lack of funds: CHASS suspends NSMQ, other extracurricular activities

Mon, 25 Jul 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

All extracurricular activities undertaken by Senior High Schools in the country, outside campus have been temporarily suspended, the Conference of Heads of Assisted Senior Secondary Schools (CHASS), has directed.

The extracurricular activities have been suspended due to lack of funds.

At the 3rd Quarter National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at the New Juaben SHS, Koforidua on Thursday, 21 July 2022.

In a resolution released following the meeting, CHASS said: “Most of the monies sent to the schools these days are for perishables and apart from the fact that it is inadequate for even the feeding of the students, it is equally misappropriation of funds if we should continuously use such monies for things they are not intended for.”

It continued that: “We shall do the needful when monies for the specific programmes are lodged into our accounts.”

The temporarily suspended extracurricular activities include: Sharks Quiz, National Science and Math Quiz (NSMQ), culture and sports among others.

