Lack of incubators: Two infants mortalities recorded at Agroyesum Hospital in 2022

The only incubator in the hospital broke down

The lack of incubators at Saint Martin’s Catholic Hospital at Agroyesum in the Amansie West District of the Ashanti Region has resulted in the death of two newborn babies in the first month of 2022.

The two premature babies according to doctors, died at the facility because they could not get access to the only incubator at the hospital which broke down in November 2021.



Speaking to OTEC News Kwame Agyenim Boateng on Sunday, February 13, 2021, a Senior Doctor at the hospital Dr Nest Perkerson said he fear more babies will be lost if nothing is done immediately about the situation.



He disclosed that the facility has been serving as a referral center for CHIPS compounds and health centers in the area.



"Our hospital serves hundreds of thousands of people in over four districts including the Amansie West, Amansie South and other adjoining districts in the region".



"Many cases are often referred to us of which some are premature babies and the sad news is that the babies still die as a result of the lack of incubators", he cried.

The nurse Manager at the hospital Rev. Sister Mara Sunta noted that expectant mothers within communities in the area are terrified of giving birth at the facility.



"The frustration of pregnant women who are nearing delivery grows whenever they visit the facility for antenatal care due to the absence of incubators here", She said.



"The issue about preterm babies dying at our hospital due to lack of incubators is a worry not only to doctors but to women who deliver before the stipulated nine months period and other women who also come to the facility to deliver as well".



He called on the government and other benevolent organizations to as a matter of urgency help them to avert any future deaths.